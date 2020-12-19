Rep. Bucshon says there is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ after Moderna vaccine approval

Congressman Larry Bucshon (IN-08) released a statement Friday after the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The full statement is below:

“Science and innovation continue to lead the way in the fight against COVID-19. The EUA granted by the FDA for Moderna’s vaccine is great news for the American people and yet another testament to the success of Operation Warp Speed. This vaccine approved and will increase our ability to more quickly vaccinate front line health care workers and the most vulnerable among us in an expedited fashion – and more vaccines and therapeutics are on the horizon. I have confidence in the science behind this and the Pfizer vaccine to get America on its way back to normal.

While states and the federal government coordinate to distribute vaccines with the help of our military, it is important to continue to practice guidelines issued by the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It has been a long road to get to this moment and it will take patience and perseverance to see this through the end but there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

