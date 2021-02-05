Rep. Guthrie pays tribute to officer who died after Capitol storming

Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) paid tribute to United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died following the storming of the U.S. Capitol, in a speech Thursday on the U.S. House of Representatives floor.

“This week we had a hero lie in honor under the dome of the United States Capitol. United States Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick gave his life to protect the U.S. Capitol, one of our greatest symbols of democracy. I had the opportunity to pay respects to officer Sicknick in the Capitol Rotunda, which is safe and secure because of his sacrifice and also the bravery of his fellow Capitol Police officers and other law enforcement. I am devastated by the loss of officer Sicknick, and I want to provide my deepest condolences to Officer Sicknick’s family and fellow officers. I want each and every Capitol Police officer to know that I am grateful and appreciative of your work here that you do each and every day to protect democracy, all who work here, and you protect all of our constituents who visit.”

A video of Guthrie’s comments can be seen below.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)