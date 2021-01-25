Rep. Miller assigned to Agriculture Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – Congresswoman Mary Miller announced Monday that she will serve on the U.S House Committee on Agriculture.



“I am thrilled to have been chosen as a member of the House Committee on Agriculture,” said Miller in a news release. “As a farmer myself, I can bring a new level of expertise and understanding to the committee. More importantly, I know this committee handles issues that are vital to the people of Illinois’ 15th District.”



Miller and her husband have spent the last forty years running their family farm that grows soybeans, corn, wheat, along with raising Angus cattle.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)