Replacement mobile morgue arrives in Warrick County

BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Warrick County’s replacement mobile morgue has arrived. The County Emergency Management Director purchased a mobile morgue, which arrived last week, but the refrigeration was not working. This loaner from Chicago arrived earlier this week.

Eyewitness News has learned Vanderburgh County Emergency Management officials have requested to use the morgue due to the rising number of COVID-related hospitalizations.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: