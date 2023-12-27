HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities tell Eyewitness News they see an increase in domestic violence calls during the holiday season.

In 2023, police say there were 970 domestic violence calls in Evansville. EPD says 365 of these calls were for minor injuries, and 15 were for more serious injuries.

During the month of December, authorities say there have been 64 domestic violence reports so far. Last year, the month of December saw a total of 76.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are people who can help at at any hour. Albion Fellows Bacon Center in Evansville has a crisis hotline staffed 24-hours a day. You can reach out to them at 812-422-5622.