Report: Catholic school enrollment down from last school year nationwide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A new study shows lower enrollment this school year compared to last year.

The National Catholic Educational Association reports a more than 6% decrease from last year. It’s the largest reported decrease in five decades. But educators at Catholic schools in our area say they’re not seeing as big a drop.

Many desks at some Owensboro Catholic High School classrooms were filled, even while the diocese sees slightly fewer students using them.

“A lot of times what we see nationwide, we don’t see the level here,” says Chief Administrative Officer Keith Osborne. He also says OCS has about one percent drop in enrollment compared to last year. Several dozen students are home schooling, but others transferred to OCS from other districts.

“We weren’t really sure what to expect, but most of those families that chose to home school were offset by families wanting an in-person, five day-a-week education,” Osborne said.

“A lot of people, because of the pandemic, did at home schooling and decided to keep their kids at home, so I figured that’s their choice,” adds Lou Wilkerson, whose children attend OCS.

The NCEA report shows elementary catholic schools had a more than 8% drop, and only ten of the nation’s 174 catholic school dioceses saw a 1% or more increase. Diocese of Evansville School Superintendent Doctor Daryl Hagan says his system saw a small decrease.

“The most significant impact occurred in our early-learning programs (preschool and pre-kindergarten) because families chose not to enroll their children in any educational institutions due to COVID-19 concerns.” -Dr. Daryl Hagan, Superintendent of Schools, Diocese of Evansville



Back in Owensboro, Osborne adds they expect an enrollment rebound next school year.

“We anticipate being able to hang on to a lot of those families because they had an opportunity to see what we had to offer. And of course, our families that opted out this past year, we know the majority of those families are seriously considering returning in person as well,” says Osborne.

The report adds nearly 40% of catholic schools nationwide report a wait list in at least one grade, up from more than 28.5% last school year. Osborne says they also have a few dozen students on their wait list as well.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)