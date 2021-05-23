Report: Driver escapes wrecked vehicle before it catches fire

WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT) – A Missouri woman was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash on I-64 W near the 108 mile-marker Sunday afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene around 12:40 p.m.

Investigators say the driver was traveling in the westbound passing lane when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a guardrail. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment before stopping in the wooded area of the median.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also issued a citation for improper lane usage.