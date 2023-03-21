HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville Police officer was injured after being headbutted while attempting to arrest a man on Monday.

According to an Evansville Police report, an officer was called to a domestic battery report at Riverside Drive and Main Street just before 5 p.m.. The officer at scene attempted to arrest Adrian Carter, 37, however police say Carter resisted and headbutted the officer.

According to the report, the officer was injured, but it is not known if she was taken to a hospital. Carter was charged with battery against a public safety official and was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail.