Report form available to report Henderson potholes

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson officials are asking residents to report potholes found throughout the city after the winter weather. Potholes can be reported on the city’s website. Public Works can also be called at 270-831-1224 to make a report.

Henderson officials remind residents that if your home is on a state number road or a U.S. highway, you live on a state-maintained road. To report potholes on state-maintained roads/highways, the number to call is 270-826-4145.

Major state roads include:

U.S. 41.

U.S. 60/Green Street.

Second Street/Kentucky 351 from Green Street to the city limits.

Clay Street/Airline Road/Kentucky 812 east from Atkinson Street.

Kentucky 136/Madison Street east from Atkinson Street.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)