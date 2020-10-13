Report on Indiana teacher pay on hold until after election

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration is holding off on releasing a report with recommendations on teacher salaries until after the Nov. 3 election.
The Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission was selected in February 2019 to examine long-term solutions for increasing educator pay. Before the pandemic, a 60-page draft report had been expected this summer.
Chairman Michael Smith told The Journal Gazette that it wouldn’t be fair to release the report that consists of more than 40 suggestions because of the state’s fragile economic predicament.
Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill says educators face overwhelming pressure and the state needs to find the funds to adequately compensate them.
(This story was originally published on October 12, 2020)
