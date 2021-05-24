Report: Patient sets fire at Deaconess Midtown before leaving

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A patient at Deaconess Midtown is facing arson charges after police say they set an intentional fire in one of the hospital rooms.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 6:18 Monday morning. An employee had used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before EFD arrived. Firefighters used fans to remove smoke from the area.

Officials say the patient set items in a linen basket on fire and walked out of the hospital. This person was quickly apprehended by Evansville police officers.

The nurse that found and put out the fire was treated for smoke inhalation.

We are working to confirm the identity of the suspect.