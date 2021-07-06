Report: Police chase leads to discovery of stolen gun

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man is facing several charges after police say a chase led to the discovery of a handgun that was reported stolen in 2018.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police say they attempted a traffic stop on a suspected DUI in the 3200 block of West Parrish Avenue near the Wendell Ford Expressway. Police say the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase to the area of West 4th Street and Plum Street.

According to police, the driver, identified as Roger Dale Douglas, 31, then got out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by a deputy. Further investigation led to the discovery of a loaded pistol in the driver’s side floorboard. Police say the gun was reported stolen from a 2018 case.

Police also found 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected marijuana, and several drug paraphernalia items.

Douglas is being held at the Daviess County Jail, where he faces multiple charges including fleeing/evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, and driving under the influence.