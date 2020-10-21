Report released in Hopkins County mine accident

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A preliminary report has been released by the Mine Safety and Health Administration one week after a deadly mining accident in Hopkins County.

Details of the accident at the Cardinal Mine northwest of Madisonville state a miner died from his injuries after being struck by a battery-powered scoop on October 13.

The report says 58-year-old Phillip Ramsey had parked his shuttle car in an intersection in the mine when a scoop went through a curtain in an adjacent crosscut and struck the victim exiting his shuttle car.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)