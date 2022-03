EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is receiving reports that a vehicle has driven off into a river.

Vanderburgh County Dispatch says that on the the corner of Fulton Avenue and Ohio Street a vehicle has allegedly driven into the river near a pedestrian bridge.

Officials at the scene say that both the driver and passenger were rescued. The car cannot be found, according to officials.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.