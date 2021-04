EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The donkey who captivated social media last week and all weekend is believed to have been captured.

Eyewitness News reached out to Evansville Animal Control who says they’ve been told the donkey has been captured. Animal Control has not been able to confirm that.

The donkey was last sighted in the area of St. Joe Ave. and Mohr Rd. on Evansville’s West Side.

(This story was originally published on April 6, 2021)