EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Spectators will be able to view slippery and slithery things at the Vanderburgh 4H Grounds. The Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show will be back in town on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mayo’s Morphs will be hosting the family friendly event and will have a variety of animals, supplies and feeders. Admission is $5 per person with kids 4 and under are free. Concessions will also be available on site.

Mayo’s Morphs hosts several shows in the Midwest including Bowling Green, Shepherdsville, Ky, Evansville Ind. and Mt. Vernon Ill.

2022 calendars for all of the shows can be found at www.mayosmorphs.com. More information can also be found on the Facebook page for the event.