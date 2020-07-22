Requests for help paying rent, other bills keep arriving as deadlines approach

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Federal programs designed to help those who lost their jobs to the pandemic are set to expire soon.

The increase in federal unemployment benefits and the federal moratorium on evictions are scheduled to run out by the end of this month. Agencies in western Kentucky are still seeing people asking for help.

“I would say our phone calls have increased 50% with people either looking for rent, or for utility assistance,” said Kathy Corbett, Salvation Army Of Owensboro Case Manager. She also says her office gets up to 20 calls a day in recent weeks from those asking for help with rent or other bills.

“I’ve actually had a lady that called me that tested positive and she’s asking me how we can help her,” she recalled.

The calls happen as the federal eviction moratorium will end at the end of this week. Owensboro director of community development abby shelton says 146 people applied for rent assistance for their relief program, but they’re still waiting for a grant agreement to be approved before it can be sent out.

“The funding was announced. We’re still waiting for our grant agreement so we can execute the grant agreement and carry forward with our payments,” Shelton said.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker just announced the state’s moratorium will run until august twenty second. Increased federal unemployment benefits of $600 a week are also expected to end by the end of this month. Lawmakers are debating a possible expansion as part of a possible second CARES Act. If those benefits aren’t extended, some believe demand for help to pay bills will keep going.

“I think it helps,” said Corbett, referring to the hold on evictions and increased unemployment help. “I think it’s helping a lot of families. If two family members are working and one is laid off, it’s helping people stay in their homes.”

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)