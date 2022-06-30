JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The city of Jasper says on July 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the city as well as Ragle’s construction crew, will be shutting off water service.

The city says this will affect customers along Main Street, specifically from 2nd Street to 5th Street. Officials say this work is being done as part of the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project, and paper notices will be distributed as a reminder.

Anyone with questions may contact the City of Jasper Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.