Rescue shelter officials: Don’t feed cheeseburgers to runaway dog

HENDERSON (WEHT) – It Takes a Village Rescue Shelter said a live trap has been set to catch a dog that ran away over the weekend.

A professional tracker is now involved. Allie the dog was spotted Tuesday but is still running away from people.

It Takes a Village is asking that no one come help in the search because she is scared of people she doesn’t know. Shelter officials said people are coming by to drop off food, such as cheeseburgers, and that people not do that.

Allie got away from her new owners and swam across the river from Evansville to Henderson.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

