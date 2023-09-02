HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Humane Society says that 24 Alaskan malamutes that were surrendered to them in August are now up for adoption.

The dogs were brought to them after a near month long investigation by Kentucky State Police after the Humane Society discovered that the dogs were being sold unvaccinated and living in deplorable conditions.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that 58-year-old Nina Holm was in possession of the malamutes. Holm voluntarily surrendered the dogs to the Humane Society.

Holm has been charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty.

To find out more about how to adopt, click here.