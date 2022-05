EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A resident was able to escape a housefire at 3:30 a.m. on May 6. The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) was called to the 5200 block of Stratford Road between First Avenue and Stringtown Road.

Firefighters say the fire actually started inside a portable storage shelter outside in the back of the house. Flames then spread along the exterior of the house and into the attic.