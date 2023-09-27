EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Commission has approved the amendment of several restrictions for residential construction.

One major change is the removal of the minimum land size requirements for construction on platted lots. Previously, some districts required a minimum of 6,000 square feet for a home that could not be taller 35 feet and take up no more than 35 percent of the lot space. With these changes, the minimum size and maximum height requirements have been lifted, with maximum lot space increased to 75 percent.

County Commissioner Justin Elpers says the goal of these changes is to reduce unnecessary regulations. “You may have like a family of 3 or 4 looking to possibly build a home and, prior to this, might be something that would prohibit them from doing something like this. So, if you can utilize the space and maybe build something smaller and more affordable, they might pull the trigger.”

Elpers also says he believes these changes will act as a domino effect for growth in Vanderburgh County.