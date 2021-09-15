Residents continue to move out of Woodland Park apartment complex

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – More residents are moving out of the Woodland Park apartment complex.

City Councilman Alex Burton says the housing authority is working to get clients out of the complex. Burton also confirmed $50,000 has been set aside to assist residents.

Woodland Park Property Manager Richard Rodney says they are working on resolving any issues with current residents and they’re working on sprucing up apartment interiors.

Burton says moving forward, the city and other organizations aim to help families living in Woodland Park while working on maintaining productive conversations with the management team. Burton says anyone renting an apartment or a home in the city can call the Building Commission at 812-436-7885 to report their issues.