EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community.

Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two months, some are still in disbelief.

“Everybody pretty well figured it was gas but I realize that investigating they have to go through what’s left and have to figure what the actual problem was,” Steve Seng, a resident who lives near the explosion said. “If it was furnace or water heater. The way that thing blew up I’m surprised they can find anything to make a determination.”

One of the first people our team spoke with on the day of the explosion was Max Walter who works only a block away from where the explosion took place. After feeling the effects as his building began to shake and one window was damaged, he says he’s thankful they finally have answers.

“I was just waiting to hear what the final verdict was it was kind of up in the air whether it was an accident or whether it was gas leak or something a little more I guess dark related”

Many of those same residents say they’ll never forget what the explosion felt like.

“Of course I was startled like anyone would be and I knew it was an explosion because I had been to Vietnam and I know what a bomb sounds like,” Seng explained. “First I seen the smoke, whatever it was dust and I walked down here a little ways and then I seen still pieces of stuff floating down.”

With thousands of people surrounding the perimeter after the explosion, Walter says there was so much happening at times it felt surreal.

“I’ve never seen that much panic before I should,” Walter explained. “I even remember one guy had kind of swerved into our parking lot just to get out and say I’ve got to go find somebody they live down that way.”