UPDATE: Water restored at apartment complex

UPDATE: 06/16/2020 Residents say the water st Shannon Glenn Apartments was restored just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Residents at Shannon Glenn Apartments in Evansville say they have been without water for three days.

The apartment complex on the city’s east side is owned by Crestline, based out of Indianapolis.

Residents tell us they received notice late Friday night that the water had been shut off and so far the apartment has not accommodated them.

The property manager told Eyewitness News they have no comment.

Residents told Eyewitness News they still did not have water as of 7:30 p.m. Monday.

