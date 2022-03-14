EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Monday in Evansville, residents spoke with city leaders to express their frustrations with high CenterPoint Energy bills.

Just last month, protesters attended a city council meeting hoping to have their voices heard. And tonight, they were back.

This comes less than a week after residents dissatisfied with their high energy bills attended a Q&A with Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch in Evansville.

Several protests have been held over the past few weeks over what customers say are high bills. CenterPoint says the reason bills are so high is because the cost of natural gas has gone up.