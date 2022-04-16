Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) – There is a new sports-themed family restaurant on the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway. Bubba’s 33 held a soft opening and charitable event on April 15 and 16.

“I think Evansville has been craving a place like this. There hasn’t been a restaurant on this corner in a really long time. It just really caters to the community of Evansville,” says Bubba’s 33’s managing partner Kristen Nolcox. “Today we did our second day of our soft opening and every guest is able to leave a donation for the Heart of a Lion foundation which supports children and American’s veterans.”

The Major Ed – John Daly foundation is a non-profit organization. It is founded by Retired United States Army Major Edward Pulido and PGA tour golfer John Daly with the mission to provide assistance to veterans, first responders and children.

“We appreciate Bubba’s 33 for all that they do for our first responders and veterans. At the Major Ed – John Daly Heart of a Lion Foundation, we provide mental and physical wellness support to our nation’s Veterans, America’s children, and first responders and certainly we are grateful and honored we can be here in Evansville,” says Pulido. “I came all the way from Oklahoma to be a part of this great event and you know what to basically open this new Bubba’s 33. They support many charitable organizations but the most important thing is that they make an impact and to me that’s what community is all about.”

Bubba’s 33 will give out pizza box with prizes for the first 100 tables they serve on their opening of April 18. Possible prizes include free pizza and burgers for a year. Nolcox encourages customers to be prepared for a line to form outside the restaurant’s doors.

Bubba’s 33 specializes in homemade stone baked pizzas, half-pound burgers, made from scratch sauces and ice cold drinks. The restaurant held the event to train employees and all food is donated to local firefighters and law enforcement. The event was an invitation only event.