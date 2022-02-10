OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The closed Golden Corral on Frederica St. is getting a new southwestern flair. A new Chili’s Grill & Bar will be taking over the building.

Chili’s Grill & Bar is owned by Brinker International, Inc. The new location in Owensboro is planning on opening on Aug. 15, 2022 according to a Brinker International spokesperson.

Chili’s Grill & Bar was founded by Larry Lavine and opened its first restaurant in Dallas, Texas in 1975. There are currently 1,224 restaurant locations in 49 states as of Jan. 27, 2022.