Restaurant owner reacts to delayed Indiana reopen plan

INDIANA, (WEHT)– The state of Indiana will not be moving forward with it’s reopen plan. When Governor Eric Holcomb first announced his reopen plan, he said the goal was to be in stage five by July 4th. But more than a month later, we’re still in stage 4.5 and he says it’s going to take a lot of information, including a decrease in the percentage of positive cases, before the decision is made to move forward.

“You can’t just pull out one piece of the information without understanding how everything else is affected or affecting that rate,”

In the four point five plan restaurants and bars still have limited capacity. 75 percent for restaurants and 50 percent for bars.

Ryan Huck, the owner of Spankey’s Una Pizza says they didn’t do things the way some other places did. Their dinning room remains empty.

“We opened up whenever they allowed us. Actually we waited a little bit and as it seemed like it was OK we started opening up,” Huck explains. “And then we started to see restaurants getting it. The staff would come in.”

That’s when they shifted back to curbside and delivery only. But for the first time in months, huck says they’ll be letting customers back in soon, “a lot of it’s economics. I want there to be jobs here for my managers. The health insurance we provide. I want there to be jobs for all of our young people who are just starting in the workforce. “

Dr. Kristina Box, the Indiana State Health Commissioner says handwashing, social distancing, and masks will still be necessary to move forward, “even if we are able to get, for instance, our percent positivity down below five percent where we consider that to be minimal community spread, the way to keep that there the way that we have right now to affect that are the same things that we’ve had from the very first day this pandemic started.”

The governors mask mandate was also extended. The extension for both is set to expire on September 25th.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)