NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – A Newburgh man found a parrot in his garage on Wednesday morning.

The parrot, named Stumpy, flew away from Fiesta Acapulco, a Mexican restaurant in Newburgh, before finding a home near Camp Brosend Road about two miles away. Brian Herring, says he was in the garage getting ready for work when the bird surprised him.

Stumpy was moved to another family while they checked with Fiesta Acapulco’s owner. Stumpy is expected to be back at the restaurant on Thursday.