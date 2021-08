NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Stumpy the parrot has been returned to his home after flying into a garage in Newburgh and startling a man.

The parrot flew away from Fiesta Acapulco, a Mexican restaurant in Newburgh, and was found inside Brian Herring’s garage on Wednesday morning as he was getting ready for work. The restaurant owners were able to verify that Stumpy is their bird and the macaw parrot was back in time for dinner on Friday night.

It’s not clear how Stumpy got loose.