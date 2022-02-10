EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s not easy running a restaurant. But now with inflation not seen since the early 1980s, Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen owner Tim Mills says it’s even harder than ever to turn a profit.

Mills says prices for commodities, including briskets and ribs, have doubled or tripled. Unlike other industries, Mills notes that restauranteurs like himself can’t just pass along those price increases to consumers, asking “who’s going to pay $24 for a hamburger?”

But where did the inflation come from? Kelley School of Business assistant professor Kyle Anderson says there are two driving forces: logistical problems driving down supply availability and a shortage of workers. Anderson says there could be room for optimism depending on how long the pandemic continues on, saying that if case numbers recede, businesses could catch back up and reduce the “inflationary pressures.”

Back at Walton’s, Tim Mills says he’s just hoping for better days ahead, a day where “things a little bit closer to normal where we can start making money again.”