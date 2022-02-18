EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Lunchtime at Los Portales Mexican Grill on Evansville’s east side typically means two things: plenty of fajitas, and even more avocados.

Owner Gabriela Romero says they buy several cases of the valuable fruit a week for everything from guacamole to accompanying dishes like chimichangas, fajitas, and taco salads.

But after an American inspector in Mexico reportedly received a threat, the U.S. placed a temporary hold on avocado imports, causing prices to rise even higher. Romero says it’s been tough to balance the rising costs without raising prices on their menu.

Even with the U.S. prepared to lift the hold on imports, experts like Cornell University’s Miguel Gómez say the U.S. may need to start looking for other places to import avocados. Gómez says it’s risky to rely on one place to supply 80 percent of the supply, adding that buyers and importers may be looking to diversify their selection.

While experts believe prices could return to closer to normal, Romero says she’s still worried about higher prices. While they’ve opted not to raise prices on the menu right now, Romero says she’s not sure how much longer they can hold out if prices continue to rise, asking “what are we going to do?”