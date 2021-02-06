Restricted Custody Center in Webster County on lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak

WEBSTER CO, Ky (WEHT) The Restricted Custody Center in Webster County is on lockdown after 40 out of 51 inmates and one of five staff members tested positive for the coronavirus Friday. The 11 inmates that tested negative have been separated from the others.

According to the health department, the inmates are in various stages of the illness, but none are serious cases.

The Webster County Detention Center received information Wednesday regarding an inmate that had been released and tested positive for the virus upon their arrival at a halfway house. Officials say the inmate felt under the weather but did not complain of any typical COVID-19 symptoms while at the jail.

Friday morning, the health department also tested everyone at the main detention center of the jail complex. The population of the main detention center building tested negative for COVID-19.

WCDC say they will continue to monitor the inmates at the RCC and work with the health department through the quarantine process.

(This story was originally published on February 6, 2021)