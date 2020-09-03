Retailer offering discounts for educators throughout September

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kentucky_bill_could_arm_teachers_0_20180130001844

(WEHT)- Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering a ten percent discount for teachers throughout September.

The discount applies for orders both in store and online, through September 30. More information on the discount can be found online.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories