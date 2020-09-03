Retailer offering discounts for educators throughout September

(WEHT)- Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering a ten percent discount for teachers throughout September.
The discount applies for orders both in store and online, through September 30. More information on the discount can be found online.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)
