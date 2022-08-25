EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Retired astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison made her way to Evansville to speak with students and other community members.

Dr. Jemison was a science mission specialist for STS-47 in 1992, which was the second mission of the Space Shuttle Endeavor.

While to students at Bosse High School, she discussed the importance of following your path, no matter what hurdles lie ahead.

“When I left NASA it was a really difficult decision,” Dr. Jemison said. “People were like why would you leave NASA. Because there were other things that I wanted to do and there were other ways that I thought I could contribute so it wasn’t just the journey that I had in my mind. it was one that evolved over time.”

Bosse High School principal Aaron Huff says having Jemison speak to the students is a once in a life time opportunity.

“It’s awesome to be able to host someone of her caliber to speak,” Huff explained. “To have her share some of her experiences and also share some insights about approach to life and approach to perseverance.”

Dr. Jemison soon headed to the the annual Women’s Equality luncheon in Evansville, where she says her goal is to always push people be the best version of their selves.

“It was to find something you can be excellent, that you are excellent in at least to reach your own level of excellence on things,” she explained. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to be number one and sometimes being number one means that you haven’t reached your own level of excellence because you haven’t pushed yourself far enough.”

Principal Huff is hopeful his students will absorb her message and use it as they maneuver throughout life.

“I think her sentiments resonate with us,” Huff said. ” I look forward to expanding on what she has challenged us with and keeping that in the forefront of making kids believe they can be their excellent self.”

Dr. Jemison says being the best version of yourself is highlighted in space flight by every person that works in connection to space missions.

