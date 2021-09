HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Retired Brigadier General Steve Bullard talked about how the events of September 11, 2001 changed elements of the military.

He spent three and a half years in the middle east, and he says because of the events 20 years ago, it transformed the National Guard into the organization we see today helping our country battle the COVID pandemic.

He said had the events not happened, he probably would have retired, instead it gave him the opportunity to achieve a leadership role.