CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — If you’re in the market for a used Ford Crown Victoria, the Carmi Police Department might have exactly what you’re looking for.

Officers listed their decommissioned cruiser on the auction website eBay in hopes to find it a new owner. In the vehicle’s listing, the seller says it was bought in 2009 and has been driven by the Chief of Police, the city’s School Resource Officer and an investigator.

(Courtesy: Carmi PD) (Courtesy: Carmi PD)

When new, the cruiser sold for over $20,000, but now sits online with a starting bid of $3,000. Over its thirteen year history, officers have driven it around 92,000 miles worth of Illinois roads.

The auction ends on Tuesday, December 6, shortly after 1 p.m. CST. To place a bid or learn more information about this retired cruiser, click here.