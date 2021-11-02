Retired pastor celebrates 100th birthday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A retired pastor celebrated his 100th birthday in Evansville on Tuesday.

William Tollas was a pastor for 50 years, serving congregations across Indiana and Missouri. He even came out of retirement to preach in Lynnville. He says he was married for 67 years, and he misses his wife dearly. Tollas was also a teacher, a musician who played several instruments, a hunter, fisher, gardner a wood-worker and more.

Tollas has children, grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He celebrated his birthday at Holiday Retirement Village in Evansville.