SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — With great sadness, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their former Lieutenants passed away. Retired Lieutenant Byron “Dale” Kessinger’s death was made public on August 12, a day after his passing.

Deputies say that in 1979, Dale began his career as a Reserve Deputy for Spencer County Sheriff’s Office. In 1986, he graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and served full time as a Spencer County Sheriff Deputy. According to the authorities, Dale retired from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office last year in February.

“He dedicated over 34 years of service to protecting the citizens of Spencer County,” shared the sheriff’s office on Facebook. “Thank you for your service Dale, you will be missed by so many. Please keep Dale and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Deputies say he remained at the department as a Spencer County Reserve Deputy after his retirement.