Retired teacher files to run for Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Retired schoolteacher Ruth Baize filed to run for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board in District 3.
While Baize retired from teaching years ago, she says she wants to make changes to education.
I just feel like I got a wealth of knowledge that shouldn’t go with me. It should be used, and this is what I want to do with it.Ruth Baize
Seven people sit on the School Board, representing three districts.
(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)
