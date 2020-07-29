Retired teacher files to run for Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Retired schoolteacher Ruth Baize filed to run for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board in District 3.

While Baize retired from teaching years ago, she says she wants to make changes to education.

I just feel like I got a wealth of knowledge that shouldn’t go with me. It should be used, and this is what I want to do with it. Ruth Baize

Seven people sit on the School Board, representing three districts.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

