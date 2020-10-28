Jacob Bengert found guilty of murder, neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Jacob Bengert, the man accused of killing his infant son, has been found guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent. Closing arguments in the retrial started Wednesday.

Bengert originally stood trial in September but the judge declared a mistrial after the jury could not deliver a verdict. While Bengert took the stand in his previous trial, he did not in this trial.

“Murder cases are always more difficult cases because you don’t have a victim who can take the stand and testify, So, we were glad to provide that voice for the victim in this case, and we’re happy with the outcome,” Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann said. “We just convicted the father, and obviously the mother is also facing charges, and so it’s a difficult dynamic from a family standpoint, but our heart goes out to anyone who was affected by this death.”

Chelsea Marksberry, the child’s mother, is set to go on trial in January. Evansville Police were initially called to a home on East Illinois St. in January in reference to an unresponsive child. According to court records, Marksberry admitted to using drugs in the days prior to Kieran Bengert’s death.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said the infant died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Bengert will be sentenced November 12.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

