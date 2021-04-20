Rev. Gerald Arnold reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hours after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, Reverend Gerald Arnold, president of the NAACP Evansville chapter, reacted to the verdict.

Arnold says while the verdict was a victory, there’s a still a lot of work to be done.

“We’re not just trying to change something in the 4th Ward. We’re trying to change something in the entire United States, so I hope that this hope of reform and criminal justice system change for the better,” Rev. Arnold said.

You can watch his full interview with Brandon Bartlett above.

(This story originally published April 20, 2021)