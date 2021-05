EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The family of Troy Dewayne Smith is now offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Smith’s death.

Smith was killed in the 500 block of S. New York Ave. in the spring of 2020. If you have any information you’re asked to call the Evansville Police Department Investigations Unit at 812-436-4025.