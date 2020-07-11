Reward offered after firearms stolen from Vincennes Rural King

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

INDIANAPOLIS — A reward is being offered for information regarding several firearms that were stolen from a Vincennes business last weekend.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, around 1:40 a.m. July 4, approximately 20 firearms were stolen during a burglary at the Vincennes Rural King.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation on Friday announced they are jointly offering a potential total reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).

Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers.

ATF works closely with the members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.