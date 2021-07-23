Reward offered for information about human remains found in 2018

WABASH COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – A $1,000 reward has been set for information about the skeletal remains found in Wabash County nearly three years ago.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office is offering the reward for any information that can lead to an arrest of the person responsible for the death of Marcus Adams. His remains were found in a field north of Mount Carmel in October of 2018.

The sheriff’s office says this is confidential and you may remain anonymous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office at 618-262-4186 or Crime Stoppers at 618-262-4258.