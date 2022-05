MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who stole wire from utility crews. Utility crews were making repairs after storms swept through Southeastern Illinois.

Mount Carmel police say someone stole the wire after crews left it on the ground yesterday while connecting powerlines in the area of Poplar and Walnut between First and Second Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Carmel police.