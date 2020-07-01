Reward offered in burglary case in Owensboro

PHILPOT, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Police are investigating a burglary at a home in the 4300 block of HWY-142 that happened at the end of April. Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole several thousand dollars and coins and jewelry.

Detectives say according to the victim, one of the suspects knocked on her door claiming that her roof needed repairs and while they were outside a second suspect entered the home and stole multiple items. The money that was taken in this burglary is mostly older $100 bills from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Authorities believe it’s possible somebody may have noticed in the past several weeks a person had these bills that doesn’t typically have large amounts of money, or somebody may have noticed a lot of money that doesn’t resemble the $100 bills they typically see being spent at a store/deposited in a bank.

The suspect is described as a white male, average height, average build, with rotten and missing teeth, and claimed to be a roofer. If you have any information, you can report it anonymously by calling 270-240-2942 and asking to speak with Detective Brad Youngman. You can also call Crimestoppers at 270-687-8484. Crimestoppers may pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the prosecution of suspects in this case.

