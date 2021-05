EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Rhythm Church in Evansville held a community outreach event Saturday afternoon.

The event offered free food, drinks, clothes and even haircuts! Organizers also gave out free food boxes and held a raffle.

Organizers say they wanted to reach out to the community after being separated due to the pandemic. Caleb Clark, lead pastor of Rhythm Church, says it shows people they care.

10 non-profit organizations were also at the event.