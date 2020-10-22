Ribbon cut on newly renovated home in Evansville neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A previously dilapidated Evansville home that had been vacant for many years is now ready for a family to move into, thanks to renovations and the work of several community partners. Community One dedicated the home in Evansville’s Tepe Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

The house is now restored and energy efficient and is reserved for low to moderate income families. The renovations took more than a year to complete and involved hundreds of volunteer hours from individuals, churches, and businesses.

They acquire existing dilapidated homes, completely gut them, fully restore them, and sell them affordably to new homeowners.

The home is already under contract with a buyer, and Community One has three other homes that they’re working on restoring. Proceeds from the sale of the home will fund future housing restoration projects.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)

